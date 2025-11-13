All four injured had to be taken to different hospitals by the emergency services Basel Landschaft

Four people were injured in a rear-end collision in the Schönthal Tunnel on the A22 in the direction of Basel on Wednesday evening. The accident led to the tunnel being closed for around an hour and a half.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a rear-end collision involving four cars in the Schönthal Tunnel on the A22 on Wednesday evening.

Four people were injured and taken to hospital.

The tunnel remained closed in the direction of Basel for around 90 minutes. Show more

A rear-end collision involving four cars occurred in the Schönthal Tunnel on the A22 on Wednesday evening. Four people were injured.

According to the Basel-Landschaft police, a 32-year-old driver was traveling towards Basel shortly before 4.45 p.m. when the traffic jammed up in front of him. The man braked too late and drove his black Mercedes into the rear of the car in front. As a result of the impact, this white Hyundai was pushed into a gray BMW, which in turn collided with a Mazda.

All four of the injured had to be taken to various hospitals by the emergency services. The damaged vehicles were towed away.

The Schönthal Tunnel remained closed in the direction of Basel for around 90 minutes and traffic was diverted locally.