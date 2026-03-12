A fire broke out in Winterthur on Thursday. BRK News

A vehicle caught fire in the underground parking garage of the Manor building in Winterthur on Thursday morning. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution.

Sven Ziegler

A vehicle caught fire in the underground parking garage of the Manor building in Winterthur on Thursday morning. According to Winterthur city police, the automatic fire alarm was received by the Schutz & Intervention Winterthur fire department shortly after 10.30 am.

The fire department and police responded immediately. On site, the emergency services found a burning vehicle in the garage.

Due to the fire, the entire Manor building was closed and evacuated as a precautionary measure. As things stand, no one was injured, according to the authorities.

Road still closed

The fire department was able to bring the fire under control and extinguish it shortly before midday.

Bankstrasse is currently closed to all traffic. There may therefore still be traffic obstructions in the surrounding area. According to the police, people who have parked their vehicles in the Manor underground garage should not come to the scene.

Instead, they can contact the city police operations center. They will be informed as soon as the garage is accessible again.