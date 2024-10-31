For inexplicable reasons, a car in Uzwil SG burnt out completely. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A car burns out completely on Wednesday morning. The circumstances are not known. A 32-year-old man was injured and had to be taken to hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday morning, a car burnt out in an area near Neumühle.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the Forensics Competence Center of the St. Gallen cantonal police is investigating the incident. Show more

On Wednesday, shortly before 08:40, a car fire broke out on a site in the Neumühle area. A 32-year-old man sustained undetermined injuries. The ambulance service took him to hospital. The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the fire, the cause of which is unclear. Property damage of several thousand francs was caused.

After the extinguishing work, it was only possible to ascertain that the vehicle was a total loss. Kapo St. Gallen

An informant reported a burning car in an area near Neumühle to the St. Gallen cantonal emergency call center. The emergency services who responded found the car on fire between several construction containers. The 32-year-old vehicle owner was also in the vicinity of the car. He sustained minor injuries. The emergency services took him to hospital.

The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the fire in the car and the construction containers. The car was a total loss. The construction containers sustained damage to a currently unknown extent.

The cause of the fire is unclear. The Forensics Competence Center of the St. Gallen cantonal police was commissioned to investigate the cause of the fire. In addition to several patrols and specialists from the St. Gallen cantonal police, the local fire department with around 16 members and the rescue service were deployed.