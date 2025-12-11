  1. Residential Customers
Fatal accident on the A5 near Brügg BE Car collides with concrete wall and catches fire - driver dies

Dominik Müller

11.12.2025

The Bern cantonal police are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal road accident occurred on the A5 near Brügg BE on Wednesday evening. A man died at the scene of the accident.

11.12.2025, 10:57

11.12.2025, 11:02

On Wednesday, shortly after 8.20 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of an accident on the A5 near Brügg, according to a statement. At the Brüggmoos junction, a driver was driving through the Längholz tunnel in the direction of Brügg when he collided with a concrete wall outside the tunnel for unknown reasons.

The car subsequently caught fire and burned out completely. The driver died at the scene of the accident. There are concrete indications of the identity of the deceased, but formal identification is still pending, according to the police.

During the accident, the Längholz tunnel was closed for several hours in the direction of Brügg. A detour was set up.

The Bern cantonal police, under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office, have launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.