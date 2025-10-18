Bernese authorities have launched an investigation following a serious traffic accident in Attiswil in which two people were killed. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

Yesterday afternoon, there was a head-on collision in Attiswil BE when a car on the oncoming lane crashed into a minibus. Two people died at the scene of the accident.

Philipp Dahm

According to the Bern cantonal police, an accident was reported in Attiswil at around 4.20 p.m. on October 17. A car was traveling on the bypass road between Wiedlisbach and Solothurn in the direction of Solothurn when it crashed.

"For reasons still to be clarified, it crossed into the oncoming lane near the cantonal border and collided head-on with an oncoming minibus," the police reported. After the crash, the car slid down the slope into a group of trees.

The driver of the car was trapped and freed by the fire department. Despite immediate rescue measures, the driver died at the scene of the accident. The passenger in the minibus was also rescued too late.

The driver of the minibus was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the Bern police report. And: "There are concrete indications of the identities of the two fatalities, but formal identification of both is still pending."

The road had to be closed for several hours. A Rega helicopter was also deployed. The Emmental-Oberaargau public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.