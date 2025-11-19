  1. Residential Customers
Fatal accident in Schiers GR Car collides with truck - couple dies

Dominik Müller

19.11.2025

The scene of the accident on the N28.
The scene of the accident on the N28.
Kapo Graubünden

On Tuesday afternoon, there was a head-on collision between a tractor-trailer and a car on the N28 national road in Schiers GR. Two people suffered fatal injuries.

19.11.2025, 11:19

At around 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday, a female driver accompanied by her husband was driving from Landquart on the N28 in the direction of Davos. In a slight right-hand bend in Schiers GR, the 71-year-old continuously overshot the middle of the road, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported in a press release.

Despite emergency braking and an evasive maneuver by the 24-year-old driver, the vehicle collided head-on with the oncoming articulated vehicle. The woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the violent collision.

Her passenger was trapped and had to be freed from the severely deformed car by the fire department using cutting tools. After receiving emergency medical care from the Schiers and Davos rescue services, the 77-year-old was flown by Rega to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur. He died there on Wednesday night.

The Care Team Grischun looked after the driver of the articulated vehicle. Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident.