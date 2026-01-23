Near Brienz, in the canton of Bern, a car carrying seven people crashed head-on into a tree on Thursday evening. All the occupants were injured and had to be taken to the hospital. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

Seven people were injured in the accident.

Here's what it's all about The car was traveling from Brienz toward Axalp.

All seven people in the vehicle were injured.

Four ambulances and a helicopter were on the scene. Summary created with

Serious accident near Brienz, Bern: On Thursday evening, a car crashed head-on into a tree near the Brienzberg bus station. There were seven people in the vehicle. All of them were injured.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. The car was traveling from Brienz toward Axalp. For reasons that are still unclear, the driver crashed head-on into a tree.

Bystanders helped the occupants out of the vehicle. All seven injured people were then taken to the hospital in four ambulances and an Air-Glaciers helicopter.

The affected section of the road remained closed while rescue and accident response efforts were underway.

The Bern Cantonal Police have launched an investigation. They now intend to determine how the accident occurred.