A traffic accident occurred in Stein AG on Saturday night. Two cars collided and a 21-year-old driver was seriously injured.

A serious traffic accident occurred in Stein AG on Saturday night. A 21-year-old driver was seriously injured in a collision between two cars, as reported by the Aargau cantonal police in a press release.

The accident happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Schaffhauserstrasse. A BMW driver wanted to turn onto the main road from Münchwilerstrasse at the same time as an MG with right of way was approaching from Mumpf. In the collision, the MG was thrown against a building and crashed head-on into the façade.

The 21-year-old driver of the MG, who according to initial findings was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Basel University Hospital. The BMW driver and his passenger escaped with minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled. The shop window and the façade of the affected building were also badly damaged. The Aargau cantonal police temporarily confiscated the driving license of the young BMW driver, who still has a probationary driving license.