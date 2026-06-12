Police are investigating; the road was closed for several hours. Polizei Uri

On Axenstrasse in Sisikon UR, a car crashed and burned completely early Friday morning. One person was killed.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car crashed on Axenstrasse in Sisikon, caught fire, and burned completely.

The driver died at the scene.

The police are investigating; the road was closed for several hours. Show more

A fatal traffic accident occurred on Axenstrasse in Sisikon, UR, early Friday morning, according to a police statement.

Shortly after 1 a.m., an as-yet-unidentified person driving a passenger car with foreign license plates toward Flüelen lost control of the vehicle in the Rüteli area after the Buggitalgalerie. The car crossed both lanes and crashed into construction equipment.

The vehicle subsequently caught fire and was completely destroyed. The person inside the car died at the scene of the accident.

The identity of the victim and the extent of the property damage are currently unclear and are the subject of ongoing investigations. Axenstrasse had to be closed in both directions for approximately four and a half hours; a detour was set up.

The Uri Cantonal Police, under the direction of the public prosecutor’s office, has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Among those on the scene were the Altdorf Fire Department, the emergency medical services of the Uri Cantonal Hospital, and several cantonal and regional agencies.