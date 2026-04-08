The driver died in the accident. Kapo Aargau

A 31-year-old Swiss man had a fatal accident on the Talstrasse between Aristau and Muri AG on Tuesday evening. His car left the road, crashed into a tree and caught fire. When the emergency services arrived, the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 31-year-old Swiss man had a fatal accident on the Talstrasse between Aristau and Muri AG on Tuesday evening.

His Renault left the road at the end of a wooded area, crashed into a tree, overturned and caught fire.

The Aargau cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of the accident and the public prosecutor's office has ordered an autopsy. Show more

Shortly after 5.20 p.m. on Tuesday evening, an eyewitness alerted the emergency call center: a car had crashed into a tree on the Talstrasse between Aristau and Muri AG and caught fire. When the police and fire department arrived, the car was already on its roof - and fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire department had brought the flames under control, the emergency services discovered a person in the burnt-out wreck. For the driver, a 31-year-old Swiss man from the region, all help came too late.

The car overturned due to the force of the impact

According to initial findings, the Renault was traveling from Aristau in the direction of Muri when it left the road at the end of a wooded area. The vehicle crashed heavily into a tree - the force of the impact caused it to roll over and catch fire.

The Aargau cantonal police have begun an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident. The public prosecutor's office also ordered an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Aarau. Talstrasse remained closed until around midnight for recovery and clean-up work, and traffic was diverted locally.