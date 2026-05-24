In Neuenhof AG, a car driver disregarded the right of way of an e-scooter rider. The 15-year-old and his passenger were injured in the collision. KAPO AG

A failure to give way in Neuenhof AG resulted in two people being taken to hospital. Following the collision between a car and an electric scooter, the police are now also investigating possible technical modifications to the scooter.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people were injured in a collision between a car and an electric scooter in Neuenhof AG on Saturday.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, a 55-year-old car driver disregarded the right of way of a 15-year-old scooter rider on Hafnerweg.

The teenager and his passenger crashed and were taken to hospital for a check-up. The police report both drivers and check whether the electric scooter has been technically modified. Show more

Following a traffic accident in Neuenhof AG on Saturday, two young people were injured and taken to hospital. According to the Aargau cantonal police, a 55-year-old car driver failed to give way to an electric scooter at a junction. The scooter rider and his passenger fell in the collision.

The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday on Hafnerweg. The car driver wanted to drive straight ahead from Hinterhagstrasse towards Haldenweg, disregarding the right of way and overlooking a 15-year-old on an electric scooter who had the right of way, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

The 15-year-old and his passenger were injured in the fall. The ambulance took them both to hospital for a check-up. The police have not said how serious the injuries are. Property damage was caused to the vehicles involved.

The police have reported the car driver to the public prosecutor's office. The 15-year-old scooter driver is also facing charges: he had a passenger with him, although according to the police this is only permitted from the age of 16. The police also temporarily confiscated the electric scooter. They are now investigating whether the vehicle has been technically modified.