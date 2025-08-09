Two cyclists fell in the accident. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

There was a collision between a car and two racing cyclists in Cazis GR on Friday. Two women had to be transported to hospital.

Dominik Müller

A group of racing cyclists, consisting of two men and two women, were riding on the Italian road H13 from Rothenbrunnen in the direction of Thusis on Friday. At 2.45 p.m., a 79-year-old car driver came up behind the group and, according to initial findings by the Graubünden cantonal police, collided with one of the two women.

According to the police report, the 39- and 46-year-old women fell and were injured. One of the two women sustained moderate injuries, the other minor injuries. A team from the Central Grisons Rescue Service looked after the two women and transported them to the Cantonal Hospital of the Grisons in Chur.