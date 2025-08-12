The cantonal police responded to a fatal traffic accident on Tuesday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A serious traffic accident occurred in Langenthal BE on Tuesday morning. One person died as a result.

Dominik Müller

On Tuesday, shortly after 11.10 a.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of a serious traffic accident on Bern-Zürichstrasse in Langenthal BE.

According to the initial findings of the police, a driver was traveling from Bützberg in the direction of Roggwil when, for reasons still to be clarified, he crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with an oncoming truck. Despite immediate rescue measures, the driver died at the scene of the accident.

According to the police, there are concrete indications of the identity. However, the formal identification of the deceased is still pending.

The section of road involved was completely closed for several hours during the accident. A detour was signaled by the Langenthal fire department. An investigation into the circumstances of the accident has been launched.