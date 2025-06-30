  1. Residential Customers
Oberurnen GL Car driver overlooks motorcyclist - 71-year-old dead

30.6.2025 - 12:01

The accident occurred on the highway slip road at the Oberurnen exit.
There was an accident in Oberurnen GL on Sunday. A 71-year-old motorcyclist died as a result.

On Sunday, a 34-year-old motorist in Oberurnen GL overlooked a motorcyclist who had the right of way when turning into a road. The 71-year-old motorcyclist was so seriously injured in the collision between the two vehicles that he died at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred on the highway slip road at the Oberurnen exit, as reported by the Glarus cantonal police on Monday. The driver turned over a stop marking in the direction of Weesen.

