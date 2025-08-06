The car remains on its roof. Kapo SZ

In Schübelbach SZ, a young man loses control of his car, breaks through an embankment and crashes into a garden shed. He was driving without a valid driver's license.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 27-year-old man crashes his car in Schübelbach and is slightly injured.

The car smashes through an embankment, hits a garden shed and comes to rest on its roof.

The man was driving without a license - the police ordered a blood and urine test. Show more

A car accident occurred on Tuesday evening in the canton of Schwyz. A 27-year-old driver was driving on the cantonal road in Schübelbach in the direction of Reichenburg when he lost control of his vehicle for as yet unexplained reasons. According to the Schwyz cantonal police, he drove onto the oncoming lane, broke through an embankment - and took off.

The car subsequently collided with a garden shed and finally came to a halt on its roof in a front garden. The driver sustained minor injuries and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

No ID - suspected impaired driving

As it turned out at the scene, the man was not in possession of a valid driver's license. He was also suspected of being unfit to drive, which is why the police ordered a blood and urine test.

The car, the garden shed and the surrounding area sustained considerable material damage. The police have started an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.