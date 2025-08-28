The car ultimately came to a standstill lying on its roof. Kantonspolizei Bern

On Wednesday evening, a car crashed on the A6 near Bern. One driver was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. The accident is being investigated.

Dominik Müller

According to initial findings by the Bern cantonal police, a driver was traveling on the A6 freeway from the Wankdorf junction in the general direction of Ostring when, for reasons still to be clarified, he collided with the mobile crash barrier. The vehicle overturned as a result of the impact and finally came to a standstill in the middle of the road.

The injured man was freed from the vehicle by third parties, including a doctor who happened to be present, and given initial treatment. He was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Thanks to the large number of third parties present, who actively supported the clean-up work, the road could be reopened after a complete closure lasting around 30 minutes. In addition to the emergency services of the Bern cantonal police, the professional fire department from Bern's protection and rescue service and a towing service were also deployed.

The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident.