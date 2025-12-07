The Schwyz cantonal police were able to stop the car. KEYSTONE

Keystone-SDA SDA

A car was driving in the wrong lane on the A4 highway between Brunnen and Schwyz on Sunday night. The driver's license of the 45-year-old Turkish national was immediately revoked.

The driver finally turned his vehicle around in Seewen and left the A4 correctly via the highway exit, according to a statement from the Schwyz cantonal police. A patrol was able to stop the car with Bulgarian license plates and check the driver.

According to the police, the suspect admitted to crossing the double safety line after the Mosi tunnel in Brunnen coming from the south and continuing on the highway in the direction of Schwyz as a wrong-way driver.

According to the police, a car with Aargau license plates behind the car also drove onto the A4 in the wrong lane in Brunnen. At the Brunnen Nord exit, the unknown driver turned his vehicle around and left the highway in an unknown direction. The Schwyz cantonal police are looking for anyone who witnessed the two wrong-way drivers.