A car flies around 20 meters through the air on Friday evening before landing in Lake Aegeri. The drunk driver has now lost his driver's license.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With a blood alcohol level of 1.6, a 27-year-old driver causes an accident on Friday evening.

He leaves the road, flies around 20 meters through the air and then lands in the lake.

The man has now lost his driving license. Show more

In Oberägeri ZG, a drunk driver left the road and landed in Lake Aegeri. This was reported by the Zug cantonal police.

According to the authorities, shortly before 9.30 p.m. on Friday evening, a 27-year-old driver drove off the road on Morgartenstrasse for unknown reasons. The car overturned and came to a standstill in Lake Aegeri after around 20 meters in the air.

The driver was able to get out of the car on his own and was uninjured. The vehicle was totaled and had to be recovered and transported away by a private towing company.

1.6 per mille measured

The driver's breath alcohol level was measured at over 1.6 per mille. His driver's license was confiscated. He will also have to answer to the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zug.

In addition to the Zug police, employees of the Zug rescue service, the fire department inspectorate and a private towing company as well as a total of around 20 members of the Oberägeri local fire department and the Zug base fire department (FFZ) were deployed.