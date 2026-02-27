Incident in LucerneCar forces VBL bus to brake hard - two passengers in hospital
A VBL bus in Lucerne braked abruptly yesterday because of a turning car. Two passengers on the bus fell and sustained injuries.
On Thursday, shortly after 5.45 p.m., a driver drove off out of town on Pilatusstrasse in Lucerne in a bus operated by the Lucerne public transport company (VBL) after getting off at the Kantonalbank stop. At the same time, a driver was traveling on Pilatusstrasse and turned right onto Hirschmattstrasse, Lucerne police wrote in a statement.
In order to prevent a collision, the bus driver had to brake his vehicle. This caused two passengers to fall and injure themselves. They had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.