Incident in Lucerne Car forces VBL bus to brake hard - two passengers in hospital

Dominik Müller

27.2.2026

A VBL bus was involved in an accident in Lucerne on Thursday.
A VBL bus was involved in an accident in Lucerne on Thursday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A VBL bus in Lucerne braked abruptly yesterday because of a turning car. Two passengers on the bus fell and sustained injuries.

27.02.2026, 10:38

On Thursday, shortly after 5.45 p.m., a driver drove off out of town on Pilatusstrasse in Lucerne in a bus operated by the Lucerne public transport company (VBL) after getting off at the Kantonalbank stop. At the same time, a driver was traveling on Pilatusstrasse and turned right onto Hirschmattstrasse, Lucerne police wrote in a statement.

In order to prevent a collision, the bus driver had to brake his vehicle. This caused two passengers to fall and injure themselves. They had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

