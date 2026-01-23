A driver in the canton of Fribourg had a lucky escape. After an accident on a bridge, his car was left precariously hanging over the precipice. The 57-year-old was not injured.

On Tuesday evening, a car became stuck on a bridge over the Saane River following a traffic accident.

Spectacular Accident in Freiburg Car Hanging with Two Wheels Over the Precipice – Driver Unharmed

In a traffic accident on a road bridge between Broc and Morlon, Fribourg, on Tuesday evening, a car came to a stop with two wheels hanging over the edge. The driver escaped with only a scare.

The 57-year-old driver was traveling from Broc toward Morlon at around 7:45 p.m., according to a statement released Wednesday by the Fribourg Cantonal Police. For reasons that are still unclear, the car struck the bridge railing and partially broke through it.

A roadside assistance service recovered the wreckage. The bridge will remain closed to traffic until further notice. The Freiburg Cantonal Police are investigating the incident.