A car collided with a 16-year-old on Friday morning. sda

A serious accident occurred in Neuhausen am Rheinfall SH on Friday morning. A 16-year-old was seriously injured.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a serious accident in Neuhausen SH on Friday morning.

A car collided with a 16-year-old.

The young man was seriously injured. Show more

There was a serious accident in Neuhausen am Rheinfall SH on Friday morning. A car collided with a 16-year-old pedestrian in the area of a pedestrian lane. The young man was seriously injured and flown to hospital by helicopter.

It is unclear whether the pedestrian was walking on the pedestrian crossing at the time of the accident, as Patrick Caprez, media spokesman for the Schaffhausen police, told BRK News.

More on blue News shortly.