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Wolfenschiessen NW Car hits schoolchild on the sidewalk - driver simply drives on

SDA

24.3.2026 - 13:57

The Nidwalden cantonal police are investigating an accident in which a sports car hit a schoolchild who suffered minor injuries. (symbolic image)
The Nidwalden cantonal police are investigating an accident in which a sports car hit a schoolchild who suffered minor injuries. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A ten-year-old boy was injured in a traffic accident in Wolfenschiessen NW on Monday.

Keystone-SDA

24.03.2026, 13:57

24.03.2026, 14:01

A suspected black sports car hit a ten-year-old boy on the sidewalk in Wolfenschiessen NW on Monday evening. The child suffered minor injuries, while the driver drove on.

The car overtook a vehicle in front on the main road and hit the sidewalk, according to a statement issued by the Nidwalden cantonal police on Tuesday. The boy was hit by the car, fell and crashed into a fence post.

The occupants of a following vehicle stopped briefly to check on the injured child. They then drove on.

The Nidwalden cantonal police are now investigating the accident.

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