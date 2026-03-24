Wolfenschiessen NWCar hits schoolchild on the sidewalk - driver simply drives on
SDA
24.3.2026 - 13:57
A ten-year-old boy was injured in a traffic accident in Wolfenschiessen NW on Monday.
Keystone-SDA
24.03.2026, 13:57
24.03.2026, 14:01
SDA
A suspected black sports car hit a ten-year-old boy on the sidewalk in Wolfenschiessen NW on Monday evening. The child suffered minor injuries, while the driver drove on.
The car overtook a vehicle in front on the main road and hit the sidewalk, according to a statement issued by the Nidwalden cantonal police on Tuesday. The boy was hit by the car, fell and crashed into a fence post.
The occupants of a following vehicle stopped briefly to check on the injured child. They then drove on.
The Nidwalden cantonal police are now investigating the accident.