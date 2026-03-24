The Nidwalden cantonal police are investigating an accident in which a sports car hit a schoolchild who suffered minor injuries. (symbolic image) Keystone

A ten-year-old boy was injured in a traffic accident in Wolfenschiessen NW on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A suspected black sports car hit a ten-year-old boy on the sidewalk in Wolfenschiessen NW on Monday evening. The child suffered minor injuries, while the driver drove on.

The car overtook a vehicle in front on the main road and hit the sidewalk, according to a statement issued by the Nidwalden cantonal police on Tuesday. The boy was hit by the car, fell and crashed into a fence post.

The occupants of a following vehicle stopped briefly to check on the injured child. They then drove on.

The Nidwalden cantonal police are now investigating the accident.