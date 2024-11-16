The Bern cantonal police had to respond to a traffic accident on Friday. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Friday evening, a pedestrian and a small child were hit by a car in Konolfingen BE. The injured man and the seriously injured child had to be taken to hospital.

The Bern cantonal police received a report at around 6.30 p.m. on Friday that a traffic accident had occurred on Thunstrasse in Konolfingen BE.

According to initial findings, a driver was coming from Oberdiessbach on Thunstrasse in the direction of Konolfingen when, for reasons still to be clarified, he veered off the road to the right at number 17. In doing so, he hit a pedestrian and a small child who were on the sidewalk. This was reported by the Bern cantonal police in a press release.

The seriously injured child and the injured man were initially attended to by third parties, including a rapid responder, before two ambulance teams took over further medical care and transported the two injured people to hospital. Another pedestrian remained uninjured.

The Konolfingen fire department was also deployed to provide assistance. The affected section of road was closed for a short time. The Bern cantonal police have started an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.