The woman was hit in her power wheelchair. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Michael Gstettenbauer

An 83-year-old woman in her power wheelchair was hit by a car in Möhlin AG. The driver drove away from the scene of the accident without looking after the injured woman. The police are appealing for information.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 83-year-old woman in her electric wheelchair was hit by a car in Möhlin.

The driver fled the scene of the accident without making contact.

The police are looking for witnesses and information about a silver-grey car. Show more

On Tuesday evening, there was a hit-and-run accident in Möhlin AG. An 83-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk near the post office in her electric wheelchair at around 5.30 pm when she was hit by a car.

The woman was coming from the post office and was driving towards the parking lots behind the building. At the same time, an unknown person drove a silver-grey passenger car from Poststrasse across the goods handling area in the direction of Bachstrasse. This resulted in a collision with the electric wheelchair.

Without stopping or making contact with the victim, the driver drove away from the scene of the accident in an unknown direction. The power wheelchair was damaged. The 83-year-old woman was taken to hospital for a check-up.

Aargau cantonal police are looking for witnesses

The Aargau cantonal police have begun an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident. The vehicle in question is believed to be a silver-grey passenger car with damage to the hood area.

Witnesses who observed the accident or can provide information about the vehicle involved are asked to contact the Brugg police station on 062 835 85 00 or by e-mail at Stuetzpunkt.Brugg@kapo.ag.ch. Information can also be given to any other police station.