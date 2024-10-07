  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After health insurance premiums Car insurance will also be significantly more expensive next year

Helene Laube

7.10.2024

Car insurance premiums are also set to cost more next year. (theme picture)
Car insurance premiums are also set to cost more next year. (theme picture)
Picture: Keystone/dpa/Arnulf Stoffel

The Swiss don't just have to prepare for higher health insurance premiums: Next year, premiums for other insurance policies are also set to rise.

07.10.2024, 06:36

07.10.2024, 06:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In addition to health insurance premiums, premiums for other types of insurance are also likely to rise next year.
  • Car insurance and property insurance, which covers damage to goods, equipment and real estate, will become significantly more expensive.
  • It is not yet possible to put a figure on the percentage increase in premiums.
Show more

In addition to health insurance premiums, premiums for other types of insurance are also likely to rise. Car insurance and property insurance, which covers damage to goods, equipment and real estate, will become significantly more expensive, as the newspapers "La Liberté " and "Le Courrier" wrote.

Premium hammer 2025.

Premium hammer 2025"Insurers must now make an effort to retain customers"

It is still too early to quantify the increase, said Vojislav Mijic, Head of Insurance at the consulting firm VZ Vermögenszentrum. The main reasons for the increase are the many natural disasters in 2024, higher electricity prices and higher costs for average damage due to more expensive building materials and the shortage of skilled workers.