Car insurance premiums are also set to cost more next year. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Arnulf Stoffel

The Swiss don't just have to prepare for higher health insurance premiums: Next year, premiums for other insurance policies are also set to rise.

Helene Laube

It is still too early to quantify the increase, said Vojislav Mijic, Head of Insurance at the consulting firm VZ Vermögenszentrum. The main reasons for the increase are the many natural disasters in 2024, higher electricity prices and higher costs for average damage due to more expensive building materials and the shortage of skilled workers.