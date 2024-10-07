In addition to health insurance premiums, premiums for other types of insurance are also likely to rise. Car insurance and property insurance, which covers damage to goods, equipment and real estate, will become significantly more expensive, as the newspapers "La Liberté " and "Le Courrier" wrote.
It is still too early to quantify the increase, said Vojislav Mijic, Head of Insurance at the consulting firm VZ Vermögenszentrum. The main reasons for the increase are the many natural disasters in 2024, higher electricity prices and higher costs for average damage due to more expensive building materials and the shortage of skilled workers.