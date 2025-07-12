The emergency services had to rescue the two trapped car occupants from their vehicle on the highway. Bild: Keystone

A car left the road on the A4 highway between Küssnacht and Rotkreuz and crashed into a concrete element. Two people had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A car ended up on its roof on the A4 highway between Küssnacht in the canton of Schwyz and Risch-Rotkreuz in the canton of Zug on Saturday. Two people had to be rescued from the vehicle after the accident and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Zug authorities, the accident occurred shortly after 2.15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. For reasons not yet known, the car veered off the road to the right and crashed into a concrete element. The vehicle then overturned and came to a standstill lying on its roof on the highway.

The highway had to be closed

The 78-year-old driver and her 84-year-old passenger were trapped in the vehicle and seriously injured. The A4 highway had to be closed between Küssnacht and Rotkreuz while the patients were being rescued, the accident was being investigated and the clean-up and clearing work was being carried out.