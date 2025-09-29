BRK News

In Boltigen BE on Monday morning, a car was thrown onto the tracks after a collision. Two people suffered minor injuries and train services were blocked until midday.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday morning, there was a collision between two cars on the Simmentalstrasse near Boltigen BE.

One vehicle was thrown onto the BLS tracks and two people were slightly injured.

Rail traffic was interrupted until around 11.30 am. Show more

On Monday morning, there was a collision between two cars on the Simmentalstrasse between Weissenbach and Boltigen (BE).

Shortly after 8 a.m., the vehicles collided head-on from the side. One of the cars was thrown onto the adjacent railroad tracks of the BLS line by the force of the collision.

According to the Bern cantonal police, two people suffered minor injuries. One of them had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service for a check-up.

According to a statement from SBB, rail traffic was interrupted until around 11.30 am. The fire department temporarily diverted traffic and regulated it on both sides. In addition to a BLS locomotive with a crane, a crane from a private company was also used to recover the accident vehicle.