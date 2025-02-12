The University of St. Gallen and Swiss automobile importers signed a funding agreement at the end of 2024 to finance a chair. Symbolbild: Keystone

The University of St. Gallen will receive CHF 2.68 million from Swiss car importers to support mobility research. This funding raises questions about the independence of research.

The financing of professorships by private companies is now widespread at Swiss universities. A current example is the University of St. Gallen (HSG), which receives CHF 2.68 million from Swiss car importers for its Institute for Mobility, as reported by "SRF".

This money will flow over a period of eight years and will be supplemented by other sponsors such as Porsche, BMW and Toyota. Andreas Herrmann, director of the institute, emphasizes the contractual arrangement and sees no conflicts of interest, as the institute also works with public transport companies such as SBB.

The discussion about the independence of research has been reignited by the private funding. Mathias Finger, professor emeritus at EPFL Lausanne, does not see private support as a threat to independence.

Rather, he demands that sponsored chairs must demonstrate their independence in particular in order to remain credible. Finger emphasizes that it is crucial that professors are employed by the university and not by the sponsor in order to avoid vested interests.

Private funding at universities is increasing

Finger also emphasizes the importance of practice-oriented chairs. Such chairs could promote interdisciplinary research and help universities to gain a better overview of complex topics.

Statistics show that the proportion of private funding in Swiss research is growing steadily. In 2021, 66% of research investment came from private actors, an increase from CHF 7.8 billion in 2000 to CHF 16.8 billion.

At the same time, the federal government is planning to cut state funding for universities by CHF 460 million in order to finance other expenses such as the army and AHV pensions.

This savings package is currently being consulted on and could further increase the universities' dependence on private funding. The debate about the balance between private funding and independent research therefore remains topical and relevant.

