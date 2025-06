The driver could only be rescued dead from the car. Keystone

A traffic accident occurred near Obstalden GL on Thursday. A 73-year-old man was fatally injured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A driver drove his car over the edge of a parking lot near Obstalden GL on Thursday and overturned 150 meters down a steep meadow bank. The 73-year-old was fatally injured.

His passenger was thrown out of the car and seriously injured, as reported by the Glarus cantonal police on Friday. She was flown to Zurich University Hospital by a rescue helicopter.