A 55-year-old man overturned his car in Ebnat-Kappel SG on Sunday. He and his 26-year-old passenger both sustained undetermined injuries, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police. The car was totaled.

According to the police, the man drove off the road on Wildhausenstrasse coming from Krummenau in the direction of Wattwil. He drove over a short stretch of meadow and then flew over a footpath below. The car overturned in the process.

According to the police report, it came to a standstill on its wheels in another meadow. The two car occupants were taken to hospital.

