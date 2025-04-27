The driver was already in hospital when the police started looking for him. Kapo Aargau

In the forest near Obermumpf AG, a third party found a car lying on its roof. The driver was not there. He was already in hospital and did not notice the search operation.

Sven Ziegler

At 11.30 a.m. on Saturday morning, a third party reported to the cantonal emergency call center that a white car was lying on its roof in the forest in Obermumpf AG. There were no people on the scene.

The police patrols from the Upper Fricktal regional police force and the Aargau cantonal police found the white Ford and immediately searched for the driver. A police dog was also used to locate the possibly injured driver, as reported by the Aargau cantonal police.

Around an hour later, the driver's wife arrived at the scene of the accident and stated that she had driven her husband to hospital. The driver and his wife were unaware of the police presence.

The 45-year-old Ford driver suffered injuries to his head and arm. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.

The Aargau cantonal police are currently investigating how the Ford came to leave the road. The recovery work lasted until late afternoon.