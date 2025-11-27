The 25-year-old driver was seriously injured in the accident. Kapo SG

A car overturned on the A1 near Rorschacherberg SG on Wednesday afternoon. A 25-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and was taken to hospital seriously injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 25-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on the A1 near Rorschacherberg.

The car crashed into a post, drove up an embankment and overturned.

The man was seriously injured and the highway was partially closed for over an hour. Show more

A serious accident occurred on the A1 highway in the direction of Rheineck shortly before midday on Wednesday. A 25-year-old driver was traveling from St. Gallen when he lost control of his car after the Linkolnsberg rest area. According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, the vehicle skidded to the right, hit a white pole, drove up an embankment and overturned.

The car finally came to a standstill on its roof on the hard shoulder. The driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital by the ambulance. The car was totaled to the tune of several tens of thousands of francs.

The emergency lane had to be closed for over an hour while the accident was being investigated. In addition to the cantonal police, the rescue service, the local fire department and the National Roads Maintenance Service were also deployed to secure and clean the scene.