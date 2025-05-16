The car plunged down this slope. Kapo GR

A car overturned several times in Ilanz GR on Thursday evening. The injured driver was taken to hospital.

Sven Ziegler

On Thursday evening, a car overturned several times down a slope in Ilanz. The driver was slightly injured.

The 63-year-old intended to drive onto an access road to a property at around 8.45 p.m., according to the Graubünden cantonal police. The car went over the edge of the road on the valley side and overturned several times down the slope.

After around forty meters, the car came to a standstill on its wheels on the Klosterweg. Third parties rushed to the accident victim and administered first aid until the Surselva rescue service arrived. The injured man was then taken to hospital in Ilanz. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Graubünden cantonal police.