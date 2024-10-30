The car plunged around 200 meters into the ground. Kapo Graubünden

An overtaking maneuver goes wrong in Peist GR on Tuesday. A car plunges 200 meters, injuring several people, some of them seriously.

Sven Ziegler

On Tuesday, a driver overtook a truck on the Schanfiggerstrasse. He had to stop abruptly due to oncoming traffic and plunged down a slope.

The 77-year-old, accompanied by his 73-year-old wife, was driving uphill on Schanfiggerstrasse towards Arosa at around 1.30 p.m., according to the Graubünden cantonal police.

Immediately after Peist, he began an overtaking maneuver with a truck. Traffic was approaching from the opposite direction and the overtaking driver had to end the maneuver abruptly. This resulted in a grazing collision with the oncoming vehicle.

As a result, the overtaking driver lost control of the car, went over the right-hand edge of the road, smashed through a fence and fell almost two hundred meters down a slope. People present provided first aid until the arrival of the fire department's road rescue service, the Arosa ambulance base and an emergency doctor from the Chur rescue service.

15 firefighters from the Arosa fire department secured the vehicle against further sliding and freed the injured persons from the vehicle.

The emergency doctor and the ambulance team provided emergency medical care for the seriously injured person and the person with moderate injuries and prepared them for onward transport. A Rega helicopter flew them both to the Cantonal Hospital of Graubünden in Chur.

The Schanfiggerstrasse was closed for a good hour before traffic could be diverted past the scene of the accident by the firefighters. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of this traffic accident.