A serious traffic accident on Lake Como claimed one life early Tuesday morning. After colliding with another vehicle, a car plunged into the water. One man died, and a woman was seriously injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a serious traffic accident between Brienno and Argegno, a car plunged into Lake Como.

One man was killed; a woman managed to escape the vehicle but suffered life-threatening injuries.

A total of four people were involved in the accident. Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances.

A serious traffic accident occurred shortly after midnight on the western shore of Lake Como. On the lakeside road between the towns of Brienno and Argegno, a car collided with another vehicle and subsequently plunged into the lake.

According to Italian media reports, two people were in the vehicle that sank into the water. A woman was able to free herself from the car before it went under. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A man did not survive the accident.

According to the AREU Lombardia emergency services, a total of four people were involved in the accident. In addition to the seriously injured woman, two other men were also injured. The identity of the victim was not initially released.

Emergency responders deployed in large numbers. Firefighters rescued the man from the water using a rubber boat. Paramedics then attempted to resuscitate him. However, the resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.