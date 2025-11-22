A car plunged into Lake Lungern on Friday evening. Kantonspolizei Obwalden

A driver crashed his car into Lake Lungern in Lungern OW on Friday evening - a fire department commander rescued him and a child from the water.

Lea Oetiker

On Friday evening, a car plunged into Lake Lungern in Lungern OW. The 37-year-old driver had lost control of his vehicle on the Brünigstrasse in the Tschorren area for reasons as yet unexplained.

A passing fire department commander from the municipality of Lungern noticed the accident, jumped into the water and was able to rescue the driver and a five-year-old child from the sinking vehicle. Both were hypothermic, but remained uninjured.

The car was totaled. Brünigstrasse remained closed between Lungern Nord and the village of Lungern for around two hours.