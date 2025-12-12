The noise displays are intended to make road users aware of their noise emissions. (archive picture) Keystone

The Federal Council wants to take action against excessive traffic noise - with digital noise displays at the roadside. But technical and legal hurdles are high.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council is planning the use of roadside noise displays.

According to a report by the Department of Transport, noise measurements are technically very demanding.

There are also legal hurdles, as there are no limit values and noise measurements cannot be legally implemented in the same way as speed checks. Show more

The Federal Council wants to use noise displays to reduce traffic noise on Swiss roads. They are to be set up at the roadside. Drivers are to receive feedback on their noise emissions.

Unlike speed measurements, noise measurements are much more challenging in practice, as the national government announced on Friday. It is basing its decision on a report by the Department of Transport, which examined instruments to combat excessive vehicle noise.

For example, it does not make sense to carry out noise measurements when it is raining or the road is wet. Another challenge is that ambient noise can influence the measurement. Today's instruments are not able to distinguish between different noise sources.

There are also legal obstacles, the report continued. Limit values still had to be defined by law. It is therefore not possible to apply the same control logic as for speed.