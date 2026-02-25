Lettore di blue News

Spectacular accident on Wednesday afternoon in Losone TI: After a collision, a car accelerated towards the traffic circle at Maggia-Ponte and left the road. Several vehicles were damaged.

An accident that was as curious as it was dangerous occurred on Wednesday afternoon at around 2 p.m. in Losone TI - just before the traffic circle at Ponte sulla Maggia.

According to "Tio" and based on pictures available to the blue News editorial team, a car first hit a vehicle in front. Instead of stopping, the driver continued driving - apparently at increased speed in the direction of the traffic circle.

Off the road

The acceleration ended abruptly: the vehicle lost control, left the road and crashed into a low-lying parking lot next to the main road. Several cars parked there were damaged.

The pictures show that the vehicle involved in the accident came to a standstill in the parking lot.

Occupants were able to get out themselves

The Ticino cantonal police were called out to investigate the accident. According to "Tio", the occupants of the car involved in the accident were able to get out of the vehicle themselves. According to initial information, no serious injuries have been reported. However, the exact state of health of those involved is still to be clarified.

Above all, it is unclear why the vehicle did not stop after the initial collision and instead continued to accelerate.

The investigation is ongoing.