A car veered off the road near Mädris-Vermol, SG, during the night and plunged down a steep slope. An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were killed. Two other passengers were injured.

The vehicle involved in the accident was traveling from Alp Hochsäss toward Alp Chläui.

Tragedy in the Canton of St. Gallen Car Rolls Over Several Times on a Mountain Pass—Two Teenagers Die

Here's what it's all about A car carrying four young people plunged about 100 meters down a slope near Alp Chläui.

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were killed in the incident.

A 21-year-old was seriously injured, and a 17-year-old sustained minor injuries. Summary created with

Two young people were killed in a serious traffic accident in the canton of St. Gallen. The accident occurred early Wednesday morning near Alp Chläui, close to Mädris-Vermol.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., four people were traveling by car from Alp Hochsäss toward Alp Chläui. For reasons that are still unclear, the car veered off the road and plunged down a steep slope.

Car rolls over several times

The vehicle rolled over several times and came to a stop about 100 meters further down the road. An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries.

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured. A 17-year-old boy, who sustained only minor injuries, was able to make his way on his own to the nearby Alp Chläui. People there called emergency services.

The two survivors were flown to the hospital by helicopters from Rega and Alpine Air Ambulance. All four passengers are Swiss citizens and are from the region.

Complex Rescue Operation Using Helicopters

The remote location of the accident posed major challenges for emergency responders. The two victims and the vehicle involved in the accident had to be airlifted out of the area by helicopter.

The St. Gallen Cantonal Police set up a command post near Alp Kohlschlag. Among those involved in the operation were the fire department, Rega, the Alpine Air Ambulance, several care teams, the public prosecutor’s office, and various specialists from the cantonal police.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear. The cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of the accident under the direction of the district attorney's office.