Pontresina GR Car with summer tires skids onto track - and collides with train

Dominik Müller

8.12.2025

Due to the unsuitable tires, the car slid under the closed railroad barrier.
Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Sunday evening, a car skidded onto the railroad track in Pontresina GR. Shortly afterwards, there was a collision with a train. The driver and his passenger were uninjured.

08.12.2025, 14:09

A 22-year-old Italian man was driving downhill from the Bernina Hospiz towards Pontresina GR shortly after 7.30 p.m. on Sunday. When the barrier lowered at the Montebello level crossing, he wanted to stop, the Graubünden cantonal police wrote in a statement.

Due to the snow-covered road surface and the summer tires, the car slid under the barrier and came to a standstill on the railroad track. Immediately afterwards, the passenger train traveling in the direction of Pontresina crashed into the vehicle.

The two occupants were then able to get out of the car unharmed.

Also on Sunday, a 35-year-old man had an accident in San Bernardino. He had also fitted summer tires, left the road and ultimately came to a halt lying on its roof in a body of water.