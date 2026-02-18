Two children were moderately injured in a traffic accident in St. Moritz. Kapo Graubünden

A tragic accident occurred in St. Moritz on Tuesday lunchtime. A car driver skidded and pinned two children against a house wall. The moderately seriously injured children had to be taken to hospital.

Samuel Walder

A tragic accident occurred in St. Moritz on Tuesday lunchtime. A 60-year-old man stopped his vehicle in the pedestrian zone of St. Moritz village shortly after 1 pm to let people out.

However, when he started up again, he braked and the wheels locked. With the wheels locked, the vehicle slid down the snow-covered road and hit a Ukrainian brother and sister, aged six and fourteen, according to a statement from the Graubünden cantonal police.

Children moderately injured

The vehicle pushed them into a window and came to a standstill. The parents and third parties looked after the moderately injured children until the arrival of two teams from the Upper Engadine Rescue Service.

They transported the two to the hospital in Samedan. Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to this traffic accident.