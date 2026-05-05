More and more expensive car thefts are being reported to Axa insurance. (symbolic picture) Keystone

Car thefts are on the rise again in Switzerland - and they are becoming significantly more expensive. Certain regions and brands are particularly affected.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Car thefts increased in 2025, with losses amounting to around CHF 5 million.

The average loss has risen to almost CHF 14,000.

Border regions and brands such as Land Rover, Alfa Romeo and Porsche are particularly frequently affected. Show more

The insurance company Axa recorded an increase in reported car thefts last year. The cases are also becoming increasingly expensive: the average loss rose by 4,000 to almost 14,000 francs compared to the previous decade.

The total loss for car thefts amounted to around CHF 5 million in 2025, as Axa reported on Tuesday. This is almost twice as much as in the years before the pandemic, when the sum was between 2.5 and 3 million francs. Almost 400 cases are now reported to the insurance company every year.

The cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Basel-Stadt were particularly affected by car thefts - measured by the license plates of the stolen vehicles. Ticino was also above the Swiss average of the last ten years, while Zurich was slightly below. Vehicles were stolen least frequently in the cantons of Obwalden and Glarus.

One possible reason for the regional differences is the proximity to the border, according to the press release. "Organized gangs seem to be operating more frequently there, taking the vehicles abroad," Michael Villiger, Head of Motor Vehicle Claims at Axa, was quoted as saying. There are also more opportunities for thieves in urban centers.

Land Rover particularly popular

The analysis of the last ten years also showed that criminals preferred certain car brands. The probability of theft was over four times higher for a Land Rover than the Swiss average. It was three times higher for Alfa Romeo and more than twice as high for a Porsche.