The Zurich cantonal police were in action this morning. KEYSTONE

A burglary in Urdorf ZH ends in a spectacular chase across several highways. Two suspected car thieves flee in stolen luxury vehicles - one is arrested after a crash, the other is still on the run.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men broke into a garage business in Urdorf and fled on the highway in stolen vehicles.

One of the perpetrators was arrested after an accident near Zurich-Seebach, the second escaped on foot.

The police are assuming a speeding offense and are investigating several serious traffic violations. Show more

A night-time chase took place on several highways in the Zurich area on Thursday morning. According to the Zurich cantonal police, it all began shortly after 2 a.m. with a break-in at a garage business in Urdorf.

Two men gained access to the premises and stole the keys to two high-priced vehicles. They then fled in a car and a van in the direction of the highway.

Suspicious drive triggers police operation

The police received several reports at around 5.20 am. Motorists reported two vehicles without license plates driving at high speed on the A3.

Emergency services were finally able to locate the vehicles at the Urdorf-Nord junction. When the police tried to check the drivers, they fled the scene and sped through the Gubrist tunnel in the direction of St. Gallen.

This led to the first collisions. According to the police, the driver of the passenger car hit another vehicle, but continued his journey at high speed.

Escape ends with a crash in the tunnel area

The pursuit finally ended at the Zurich-Seebach highway exit. There, the driver of the passenger car lost control on a bend and crashed into a pillar at the tunnel portal. The vehicle came to a standstill and the driver was arrested on the spot.

The arrested man is a 19-year-old Frenchman. According to the police, he will be handed over to the public prosecutor's office.

At the same time, another accident occurred on the highway. The second offender caused a rear-end collision with the stolen van, in which a female driver was injured.

He then continued his escape on foot and has not yet been apprehended. The manhunt is still underway.

Due to the high speeds, the police are assuming a possible speeding offense. The two men are also suspected of having committed several serious traffic violations and endangering other road users during their escape.

The investigation is ongoing.