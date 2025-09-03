The policeman fired at the Lamborghini tire. (symbolic image) Christoph Reichwein/dpa

In July, car thieves fled in a Lamborghini through Buckten in the Basel region - a police officer fired at the car. Now the public prosecutor's office has ruled: The use of weapons was permissible and the case against the officer has been dropped.

Cinematic scenes in the Upper Basel region: on the night of July 1, two young men broke into a garage in Buckten and stole a green Lamborghini and a yellow Porsche.

While the Porsche got stuck in the shop window and the suspected perpetrator - a 21-year-old Frenchman - was arrested, the second thief managed to escape with the Lamborghini.

When police patrols pursued the car, things escalated. An officer from Basel fired two targeted shots at the front left wheel of the SUV after the driver had previously disregarded the stop signal and driven massively towards the police officer.

Algerian now awaiting extradition

The public prosecutor's office investigated the case on suspicion of endangering life - and has now discontinued the proceedings, as the "BZ Basel" writes. The use of weapons was "permissible due to the dangerous situation for the police officer", according to a statement.

There was no danger to the fleeing driver's life, as the shots were fired at the wheel.

The Lamborghini was the subject of an international manhunt and was discovered the same evening in France. The authorities in Basel requested the extradition of the arrested 21-year-old Algerian to Switzerland.