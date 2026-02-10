  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Shots fired on the A1 Car thieves make a wild getaway from Dübendorf to Aargau

Sven Ziegler

10.2.2026

The police chased the car. (symbolic picture)
The police chased the car. (symbolic picture)
sda

Two men steal a car in Dübendorf on Monday morning and race via Zurich towards Aargau. There are several collisions on the A1 - a police officer fires a shot. No one is injured.

10.02.2026, 09:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two men stole a car from an underground parking garage in Dübendorf on Monday morning.
  • As they fled towards Aargau, there were several collisions on the A1 and a police officer fired a shot.
  • A 17-year-old and a 21-year-old Frenchman were arrested near Oberentfelden, nobody was injured.
Show more

On Monday morning, a car journey from Dübendorf to the canton of Aargau escalated into a dangerous chase. According to the Zurich cantonal police, two men had previously stolen a vehicle from an underground parking garage in Dübendorf.

They drove the stolen car through the city of Zurich in the direction of Aargau. According to the police, the vehicle was at times massively over-speeding. There were several collisions on the A1 highway.

Stolen vehicle seized

The getaway vehicle was finally stopped near Oberentfelden - between Aarau and Olten. The driver and his co-driver continued their escape on foot. After a short manhunt, officers from the Zurich and Aargau cantonal police forces arrested two people: a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old Frenchman.

According to a statement from the Zurich cantonal police, a police officer fired a shot during the pursuit. No one was injured. As is usual in such cases, the exact circumstances are being investigated by the public prosecutor's office responsible.

More from Switzerland

After 28 years. Cult grill

After 28 yearsCult grill "Güggeli-Express" closes down

Caution in the Basel region. Voting poster causes emergency braking on 80 km/h road

Caution in the Basel regionVoting poster causes emergency braking on 80 km/h road

Trade and the people want to know nothing. Value added tax on the brink of collapse

Trade and the people want to know nothingValue added tax on the brink of collapse