The police chased the car. (symbolic picture) sda

Two men steal a car in Dübendorf on Monday morning and race via Zurich towards Aargau. There are several collisions on the A1 - a police officer fires a shot. No one is injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men stole a car from an underground parking garage in Dübendorf on Monday morning.

As they fled towards Aargau, there were several collisions on the A1 and a police officer fired a shot.

A 17-year-old and a 21-year-old Frenchman were arrested near Oberentfelden, nobody was injured. Show more

On Monday morning, a car journey from Dübendorf to the canton of Aargau escalated into a dangerous chase. According to the Zurich cantonal police, two men had previously stolen a vehicle from an underground parking garage in Dübendorf.

They drove the stolen car through the city of Zurich in the direction of Aargau. According to the police, the vehicle was at times massively over-speeding. There were several collisions on the A1 highway.

Stolen vehicle seized

The getaway vehicle was finally stopped near Oberentfelden - between Aarau and Olten. The driver and his co-driver continued their escape on foot. After a short manhunt, officers from the Zurich and Aargau cantonal police forces arrested two people: a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old Frenchman.

According to a statement from the Zurich cantonal police, a police officer fired a shot during the pursuit. No one was injured. As is usual in such cases, the exact circumstances are being investigated by the public prosecutor's office responsible.