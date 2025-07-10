The Ferrari crashed into the crash barrier. Kapo Waadt

A cinematic car chase took place in Vaud on Tuesday morning: Two young men sped away from the police in a stolen Ferrari - until their escape ended at the crash barrier.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the A9 near Yverdon, two men fled from the police in a stolen Ferrari.

The driver lost control and crashed into the central barrier near Montcherand.

Two Frenchmen, aged 25 and 17, were arrested. Show more

A Ferrari with Zurich license plates catches the eye of a police patrol on the A9 near Yverdon on Tuesday morning - and suddenly accelerates sharply. What follows is a dangerous escape from the police that ends in a crash near Montcherand VD: The driver loses control of the sports car shortly before the Clées exit and crashes into the crash barrier.

According to the Vaud cantonal police, the suspected driver initially fled on foot, but was quickly arrested. The 17-year-old co-driver was also stopped. Both are from France and criminal proceedings have been opened against them. There were no injuries.

The investigation is being carried out in consultation with the Aargau authorities - as the stolen vehicle apparently originated from there.

The police in western Switzerland have been warning for weeks about night-time races with stolen luxury vehicles, often at speeds of up to 200 km/h. In many cases, the aim of the perpetrators is to escape across the border to France with the vehicles. A similar escape had already taken place on the A1 near Bursins at the end of June - the operation also ended with an accident and several arrests.