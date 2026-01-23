Four people—including two children—were injured in a serious accident on the A1 near Geroldswil, Zurich. After the rear-end collision, the car became wedged under a truck.

Here's what it's all about A serious accident has occurred on the A1 in the direction of Lucerne.

In the rear-end collision, a car became trapped under a truck and had to be freed by the fire department.

Four people were injured, including two children. Summary created with

Four people, including two children, were injured in a rear-end collision on the A1 near Geroldswil, Zurich, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Zurich cantonal police, a passenger car changed lanes near Geroldswil while traveling toward Lucerne and, for reasons that remain unclear, collided violently with the rear of a delivery van.

According to the report, the four occupants of the passenger car were trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the collision and had to be freed by the fire department. It is further reported that the two men, aged 43 and 68, as well as the 11- and 13-year-old children, sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Child Flown to the Hospital

One of the children was flown to the hospital by rescue helicopter. The three other injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance. The 62-year-old driver of the delivery van was uninjured. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by the Zurich Cantonal Police in cooperation with the public prosecutor’s office. Several lanes in the direction of St. Gallen and Bern had to be temporarily closed to allow for rescue operations, the accident investigation, and the removal of the vehicles.