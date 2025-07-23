The vehicles involved suffered extensive material damage. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

There was a head-on collision between two vehicles on the A13 highway in Mesocco GR on Tuesday evening. Three people were injured.

Dominik Müller

A 59-year-old female driver was traveling south on the A13 in Mesocco GR when she collided with an oncoming car driven by a 23-year-old man in the opposite lane shortly after 5.30 pm. The latter was seriously injured in the leg, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported in a press release.

A rescue helicopter from the Alpine Air Ambulance AP3 flew the 23-year-old to the University Hospital in Zurich. The 59-year-old was given medical care by a team from the Servizio Ambulanza Moesano and transferred to the San Giovanni Hospital in Bellinzona. The 23-year-old passenger in the northbound car was slightly injured by the airbag and received outpatient treatment.

During the rescue, recovery and investigation, which took around five hours, a detour was set up for cars and vans via the cantonal road, while heavy goods vehicles had to take the Gotthard route.

Three towing vehicles recovered the two totally damaged cars and a transport trailer with a motorboat from the northbound car. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident.