Surava GR Car with children overturns and rolls towards the river - mother has to watch

Sven Ziegler

4.9.2024

The car overturns and gets stuck in the bushes.
The car overturns and gets stuck in the bushes.
Kapo GR

On Tuesday afternoon, a car with two children overturned and rolled towards the Albula river. The children are uninjured.

04.09.2024, 11:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Tuesday afternoon, a car carrying two children rolled away from a parking lot in Surava towards the Albula river.
  • The car overturned and was stopped by bushes.
  • The children were uninjured.
Show more

On Tuesday afternoon, a car carrying two children rolled away from a parking lot in Surava in the direction of the Albula river. The car overturned and was stopped by bushes.

According to the cantonal police of Graubünden, a 44-year-old woman was preparing her car for departure in Surava at 5.10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to initial findings by the Graubünden cantonal police, however, she left the car to look after the 6 and 8-year-old children already waiting in the car. The vehicle parked at the edge of the parking lot began to roll in the direction of the Albula river.

After a short rolling phase, it overturned on the sloping embankment and was stopped by bushes. The children were freed from the car before the emergency services arrived.

Based on the initial report, both a team from the Central Grisons Rescue Service and one from Rega were deployed. A medical examination of the children at the scene revealed that, fortunately, they were not injured.