The car overturns and gets stuck in the bushes. Kapo GR

Sven Ziegler

According to the cantonal police of Graubünden, a 44-year-old woman was preparing her car for departure in Surava at 5.10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to initial findings by the Graubünden cantonal police, however, she left the car to look after the 6 and 8-year-old children already waiting in the car. The vehicle parked at the edge of the parking lot began to roll in the direction of the Albula river.

After a short rolling phase, it overturned on the sloping embankment and was stopped by bushes. The children were freed from the car before the emergency services arrived.

Based on the initial report, both a team from the Central Grisons Rescue Service and one from Rega were deployed. A medical examination of the children at the scene revealed that, fortunately, they were not injured.