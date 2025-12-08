  1. Residential Customers
San Bernardino Car with summer tires ends up on its roof in the snow

Dominik Müller

8.12.2025

The car ultimately came to a halt lying on its roof.
Kapo Graubünden

A car left a side road in San Bernardino on Sunday. It came to a halt lying on its roof in a body of water.

08.12.2025, 11:40

The driver was driving down a side road towards the main road in San Bernardino at 4.50 p.m. on Sunday. In a right-hand bend, his car, which was fitted with summer tires, skidded to the left on the wintry road, the Graubünden cantonal police wrote in a statement.

The vehicle left the road, rolled over on the downhill embankment and came to a standstill on its roof on the edge of Lagh Pian Doss. The 35-year-old driver, his passenger and a dog they were carrying were able to get out of the car on their own.